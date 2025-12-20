Sign up
Previous
Photo 4408
{O}regon
"Merry Christmas and a j{o}yful New Year."
This was a photo from the last time we went to the West Coast to see his daughter. Where exactly it is on the coast, I don't remember.
20th December 2025
20th Dec 25
3
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4897
photos
184
followers
110
following
1207% complete
Tags
oregon
Elisa Smith
ace
Merry Christmas Joan, hope you have a lovely New Year.🎄
December 21st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fabulous photograph
December 21st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely !
December 21st, 2025
