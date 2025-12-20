Previous
{O}regon by joansmor
Photo 4408

{O}regon

"Merry Christmas and a j{o}yful New Year."
This was a photo from the last time we went to the West Coast to see his daughter. Where exactly it is on the coast, I don't remember.
20th December 2025 20th Dec 25

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Elisa Smith ace
Merry Christmas Joan, hope you have a lovely New Year.🎄
December 21st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fabulous photograph
December 21st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely !
December 21st, 2025  
