{F}lorida lighthouses by joansmor
Photo 4410

{F}lorida lighthouses

"Merry Christmas and a joy{f}ul New Year."

This is the Ponce de Leon Inlet Light. I thought the red color made it a good post for Christmas.
22nd December 2025 22nd Dec 25

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Incredible
December 23rd, 2025  
