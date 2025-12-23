Sign up
Previous
Photo 4411
{U}demy
"Merry Christmas and a joyf{u}l New Year."
Udemy has online courses at your own pace. This is a picture of a pencil drawing I did for one of the lessons. It has been edited to appear in color. This was done for a Christmassy look.
23rd December 2025
23rd Dec 25
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4900
photos
184
followers
110
following
1208% complete
View this month »
4404
4405
4406
4407
4408
4409
4410
4411
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
6th November 2025 12:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
udemy
