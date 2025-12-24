Sign up
Previous
Photo 4412
{L}ights
"Merry Christmas and a joyfu{l} New Year"
This Christmas tree made of Lobster Traps is near the Nubble Lighthouse. It lit this year in mostly blue, but I did a little artsy edit.
Merry Christmas
24th December 2025
24th Dec 25
2
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Tags
lights
Judith Johnson
ace
Nice editing
December 25th, 2025
Call me Joe
ace
Wonderful image —Merry Christmas to you and yours 🎄❤️
December 25th, 2025
