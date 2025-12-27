Previous
{E}ast Quoddy Lighthouse by joansmor
Photo 4415

{E}ast Quoddy Lighthouse

"Merry Christmas and a joyful Ne{w} Year"
East Quoddy is also known as the candy cane lighthouse, so an obvious choice for this time of year.
27th December 2025 27th Dec 25

Joan Robillard

Mags ace
A lovely work of art!
December 28th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderfully created
December 28th, 2025  
