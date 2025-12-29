Previous
{E}va by joansmor
Photo 4417

{E}va

"Merry Christmas and a joyful New {Y}ear"

Eva is my mother. I think you might see why people said we looked alike. I don't think I need to say this is an old picture when you see the color of my hair.
29th December 2025 29th Dec 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1210% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact