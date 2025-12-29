Sign up
Photo 4417
{E}va
"Merry Christmas and a joyful New {Y}ear"
Eva is my mother. I think you might see why people said we looked alike. I don't think I need to say this is an old picture when you see the color of my hair.
29th December 2025
29th Dec 25
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Tags
eva
