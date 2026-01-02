Previous
Springvale Veterans Cemetery by joansmor
Photo 4421

Springvale Veterans Cemetery

The snow came after the wreaths were laid. So I thought I'd capture a shot.
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
LManning (Laura) ace
Very poignant and lovely.
January 2nd, 2026  
gloria jones ace
A moving image.
January 3rd, 2026  
Oli Lindenskov
So lovely⛄️❄️
January 3rd, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Very nice, poignant image.
January 3rd, 2026  
