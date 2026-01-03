Previous
Looking towards the mountains by joansmor
Photo 4422

Looking towards the mountains

A scene you can't capture so easily in the summer, with the trees and bushes leafed out and growing tall. But so remarkable on this day with snow in the fields. This was taken a month ago. One which I am glad to be posting today.
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
John ace
Artfully composed and processed!
January 4th, 2026  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice photo👍😊
January 4th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful artwork
January 4th, 2026  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
January 4th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Beautifully edited
January 4th, 2026  
