Previous
Photo 4422
Looking towards the mountains
A scene you can't capture so easily in the summer, with the trees and bushes leafed out and growing tall. But so remarkable on this day with snow in the fields. This was taken a month ago. One which I am glad to be posting today.
3rd January 2026
3rd Jan 26
5
2
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4911
photos
185
followers
110
following
1211% complete
View this month »
4415
4416
4417
4418
4419
4420
4421
4422
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
3rd December 2025 11:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
a
,
view
John
ace
Artfully composed and processed!
January 4th, 2026
Oli Lindenskov
Nice photo👍😊
January 4th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful artwork
January 4th, 2026
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
January 4th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Beautifully edited
January 4th, 2026
