Photo 4423
Frozen Tidal river
Went to the coast for a ride on Saturday. It was a good weather for some photography.
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
river
tide
Elisa Smith
ace
This is fabulous Joan, love your colour treatment.
January 5th, 2026
