Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Previous
Photo 4425
Snowy barn
I thought the blue sky was so brilliantly blue it took the front stage, but this edit lets the old barn shine a little more.
6th January 2026
6th Jan 26
4
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4914
photos
185
followers
110
following
1212% complete
View this month »
4418
4419
4420
4421
4422
4423
4424
4425
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
2nd January 2026 10:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
barn
Mags
ace
Beautiful sketchy image!
January 7th, 2026
Rick Aubin
ace
Great edit!
January 7th, 2026
KWind
ace
Pretty edit!
January 7th, 2026
Louise & Ken
ace
Absolutely fabulous! That's a gorgeous edit! (had to share a duck story with you! Went to put food in dishes for animals by the back door last night, and I hear from the pool, steady quacking! I stepped back in to get birdseed, calling "come on!", and by the time I was back out, he was out of the pool & coming toward me! As I put food in the pan, he only stepped aside from me and went right to eating as I walked away! I've never been so warmly greeted...though perhaps he was just hungry! ...I was delighted!)
January 7th, 2026
