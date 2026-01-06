Previous
Snowy barn by joansmor
Snowy barn

I thought the blue sky was so brilliantly blue it took the front stage, but this edit lets the old barn shine a little more.
Joan Robillard

11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Mags ace
Beautiful sketchy image!
January 7th, 2026  
Rick Aubin ace
Great edit!
January 7th, 2026  
KWind ace
Pretty edit!
January 7th, 2026  
Louise & Ken ace
Absolutely fabulous! That's a gorgeous edit! (had to share a duck story with you! Went to put food in dishes for animals by the back door last night, and I hear from the pool, steady quacking! I stepped back in to get birdseed, calling "come on!", and by the time I was back out, he was out of the pool & coming toward me! As I put food in the pan, he only stepped aside from me and went right to eating as I walked away! I've never been so warmly greeted...though perhaps he was just hungry! ...I was delighted!)
January 7th, 2026  
