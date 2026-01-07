Previous
Visitor to the bird feeder by joansmor
Visitor to the bird feeder

Snow, so the birdfeeder is busy. This guy was impatiently waiting for his turn.
7th January 2026 7th Jan 26

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Suzanne
That's a beauty!
January 8th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd
So cute !
January 8th, 2026  
Linda Godwin
Glorious color against the snow!
January 8th, 2026  
