Across the Jetty by joansmor
Photo 4427

Across the Jetty

Taken in December when the cold weather was getting started. But it was a sunny day.
8th January 2026 8th Jan 26

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo😊👍
January 9th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
It does look chilly!
January 9th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot and framing !
January 9th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful capture and I love your frame
January 9th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
It looks like the old is connected to a more modern building/house.
January 9th, 2026  
Mags ace
Beautiful capture and frame.
January 9th, 2026  
