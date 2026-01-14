Previous
Another drawing by joansmor
Another drawing

I have finished another drawing. This is the view my GF has from her house of the pond she lives on. Now I have to call her and surprise her with the finished product. The photo I used for my drawing is in my extra album.
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very nicely drawn
January 15th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
So well done
January 15th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely drawing
January 15th, 2026  
KV ace
Nice work!
January 15th, 2026  
