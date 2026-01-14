Sign up
Photo 4433
Another drawing
I have finished another drawing. This is the view my GF has from her house of the pond she lives on. Now I have to call her and surprise her with the finished product. The photo I used for my drawing is in my extra album.
14th January 2026
14th Jan 26
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4433
Tags
drawing
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very nicely drawn
January 15th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
So well done
January 15th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely drawing
January 15th, 2026
KV
ace
Nice work!
January 15th, 2026
