hunkereddown for the closeup by joansmor
hunkereddown for the closeup

It was cold, and he was being smart.
16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous photograph and lovely presentation
January 17th, 2026  
Harry J Benson ace
Good closeup
January 17th, 2026  
