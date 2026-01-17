Previous
A rose is a rose by joansmor
A rose is a rose

I had to check my archives for a photo today. I found this rose in January of 2024. Not sure if I brought them or if I was given them. But with the edit, I got a decent post.
Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Linda Godwin
beautiful unfolding and edit
January 18th, 2026  
Chris Cook ace
That’s lovely Joan. Fantastic edit.
January 18th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
It is more then decent, beautiful
January 18th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful image! I'm glad you posted it,
January 18th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice rose and edit !
January 18th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful rose & edit!
January 18th, 2026  
