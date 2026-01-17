Sign up
Previous
Photo 4436
A rose is a rose
I had to check my archives for a photo today. I found this rose in January of 2024. Not sure if I brought them or if I was given them. But with the edit, I got a decent post.
17th January 2026
17th Jan 26
6
2
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
24th January 2024 4:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rose
Linda Godwin
beautiful unfolding and edit
January 18th, 2026
Chris Cook
ace
That’s lovely Joan. Fantastic edit.
January 18th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
It is more then decent, beautiful
January 18th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful image! I'm glad you posted it,
January 18th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice rose and edit !
January 18th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful rose & edit!
January 18th, 2026
