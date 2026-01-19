Sign up
Photo 4438
Band Stand in Winter
Many years ago, there were band concerts here. This was long before my time.
19th January 2026
19th Jan 26
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Photo Details
Tags
bandstand
JackieR
ace
Beautiful sharp image
January 20th, 2026
Annie D
ace
Beautifully composed Joan.
January 20th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful winter memories
January 20th, 2026
KarenD
Its a lovely spot!
January 20th, 2026
Babs
ace
Beautiful. Wouldn't it be nice to hear a band concert there again now
January 20th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Lovely scene
January 20th, 2026
