Band Stand in Winter by joansmor
Band Stand in Winter

Many years ago, there were band concerts here. This was long before my time.
19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
JackieR ace
Beautiful sharp image
January 20th, 2026  
Annie D ace
Beautifully composed Joan.
January 20th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful winter memories
January 20th, 2026  
KarenD
Its a lovely spot!
January 20th, 2026  
Babs ace
Beautiful. Wouldn't it be nice to hear a band concert there again now
January 20th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Lovely scene
January 20th, 2026  
