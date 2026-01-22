Previous
Estes lake after the snow fall by joansmor
Estes lake after the snow fall

I love Estes Lake. It has provided a lot of wonderful photos for me.
22nd January 2026 22nd Jan 26

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very artistic
January 23rd, 2026  
Mags ace
Lovely!
January 23rd, 2026  
KarenD
Making the most of winter!
January 23rd, 2026  
