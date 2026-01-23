Previous
Keeping warm by joansmor
Photo 4442

This was Two earlier this week, trying to stay toasty warm and catching a little nap. She won't be happy this weekend with temps only rising to 11F. And Sunday afternoon it starts snowing and snows all day Monday. (12-18 inches of snow expected)
23rd January 2026 23rd Jan 26

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Mags ace
Looking very cozy!
January 24th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Stay safe and warm.
January 24th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
She looks so snuggly.
January 24th, 2026  
