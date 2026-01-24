Sign up
Previous
Photo 4443
Kennebunkport Hotel
A nice view taken from Gooches Beach. It got up to a whopping 9F today, and tomorrow we can expect it to be 2 degrees warmer. I am following the example of the bears.
24th January 2026
24th Jan 26
5
3
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
hotel
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful capture
January 25th, 2026
Mags
ace
What a beautiful place and capture!
January 25th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Spectacular
January 25th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Today is getting up to 40C (104F) down here
January 25th, 2026
Danette Thompson
ace
I missed that but what a great view. Hope you are managing.
January 25th, 2026
