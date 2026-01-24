Previous
Kennebunkport Hotel by joansmor
Kennebunkport Hotel

A nice view taken from Gooches Beach. It got up to a whopping 9F today, and tomorrow we can expect it to be 2 degrees warmer. I am following the example of the bears.
Joan Robillard

Wonderful capture
January 25th, 2026  
What a beautiful place and capture!
January 25th, 2026  
Spectacular
January 25th, 2026  
Today is getting up to 40C (104F) down here
January 25th, 2026  
I missed that but what a great view. Hope you are managing.
January 25th, 2026  
