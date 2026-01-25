Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4444
A picture from the past to show the future
It is snowing to beat the band, so this coming week I might expect to get more pictures like this. This picture was taken 11 years ago today.
25th January 2026
25th Jan 26
9
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4934
photos
186
followers
111
following
1217% complete
View this month »
4437
4438
4439
4440
4441
4442
4443
4444
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
9
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
25th January 2015 8:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
Judith Johnson
ace
Delightful!
January 26th, 2026
KarenD
Nice memory. Bundle up!
January 26th, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Pretty scene!
January 26th, 2026
Susan Klassen
ace
Lovely scene and memory. Stay warm.
January 26th, 2026
Dori M
ace
I have photographed this bridge many times, I love it!!!
January 26th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
What a beautiful scene!
January 26th, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Pretty stone bridge- We're going to end up with about 18-20 inches of snow!
January 26th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
So pretty!
January 26th, 2026
Paula Fontanini
ace
Beautifully peaceful scene...stay in and stay warm!! :)
January 26th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close