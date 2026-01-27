Sign up
Previous
Photo 4446
After the storm
It finally finished snowing last night, and after my doctor's appointment this afternoon, I went for a short ride to get a few pictures.
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
3
2
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4936
photos
186
followers
111
following
1218% complete
View this month »
4439
4440
4441
4442
4443
4444
4445
4446
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
27th January 2026 2:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty , nicely presented!
January 28th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful photograph and lovely framework
January 28th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Wonderfully presented
January 28th, 2026
