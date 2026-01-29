Sign up
Previous
Photo 4448
Naked winter trees
I have a fascination for naked trees. Loved this little group alone in a snowy field.
29th January 2026
29th Jan 26
2
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4938
photos
186
followers
111
following
1218% complete
View this month »
4441
4442
4443
4444
4445
4446
4447
4448
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
27th January 2026 2:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful photograph and wonderfully presented
January 30th, 2026
Islandgirl
ace
Lovely shot!
January 30th, 2026
