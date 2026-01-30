Previous
Winter boats-taking a break by joansmor
Photo 4449

Winter boats-taking a break

Loved the depth of the blue sky. It was such a beautiful day on Wednesday.
30th January 2026 30th Jan 26

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1218% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KarenD
Majestic reminders that summer will come again.
January 31st, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
The rich blue sky and snow really show off the boats
January 31st, 2026  
Linda Godwin
The snow could be mistaken for the surf or a wave. Boats safely waiting for a better day.
January 31st, 2026  
Islandgirl ace
Nice composition!
January 31st, 2026  
Mags ace
Cool capture and vignette.
January 31st, 2026  
Babs ace
Nice editing
January 31st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact