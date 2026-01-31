Previous
Another blue sky day by joansmor
Photo 4450

Another blue sky day

The blue of the sky and the white snow, I just had to shot this photo.
31st January 2026 31st Jan 26

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1219% complete

Corinne C ace
Beautiful pic
February 1st, 2026  
Jennifer ace
Very pretty!
February 1st, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
Beautiful winter scene
February 1st, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous
February 1st, 2026  
Elisa Smith ace
Wonderful.
February 1st, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful scene!
February 1st, 2026  
Mags ace
Simply charming!
February 1st, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
A perfect combo.
February 1st, 2026  
Dixie Goode ace
I can’t imagine passing by this scene and not wanting to paint and photograph it. It’s such fun and I love the blue and the black and white together.
February 1st, 2026  
Jane Pittenger ace
Brings back memories of when I lived in Upstate NY
February 1st, 2026  
Babs ace
Lovely composition what a beautiful scene fav
February 1st, 2026  
