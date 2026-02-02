Sign up
Previous
Photo 4452
Seminary in Snow
It's been a frustrating day. Went to art class but forgot my pencils. Then in the afternoon, my computer wouldn't boot up. Using my old laptop that has its own problems.
2nd February 2026
2nd Feb 26
6
3
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
seminary
,
for2026
Islandgirl
ace
Lovely building and shadows!
February 3rd, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A striking building , light and shadows !
February 3rd, 2026
Mags
ace
I love this in b&w!
February 3rd, 2026
Dianne
ace
Oh no! Great mage.
February 3rd, 2026
Maggiemae
ace
wonderful building - looks very American. Great black and white!
February 3rd, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Great contrasts
February 3rd, 2026
