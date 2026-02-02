Previous
Seminary in Snow by joansmor
Photo 4452

Seminary in Snow

It's been a frustrating day. Went to art class but forgot my pencils. Then in the afternoon, my computer wouldn't boot up. Using my old laptop that has its own problems.
2nd February 2026 2nd Feb 26

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Islandgirl ace
Lovely building and shadows!
February 3rd, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A striking building , light and shadows !
February 3rd, 2026  
Mags ace
I love this in b&w!
February 3rd, 2026  
Dianne ace
Oh no! Great mage.
February 3rd, 2026  
Maggiemae ace
wonderful building - looks very American. Great black and white!
February 3rd, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Great contrasts
February 3rd, 2026  
