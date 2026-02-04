Previous
Spring point light by joansmor
Spring point light

This is one of two small light houses outside Portland harbor
Joan Robillard

Christine Sztukowski ace
Stunning
February 5th, 2026  
Islandgirl ace
Very bleak but great b&w!
February 5th, 2026  
Linda Godwin
Great shot in B&W
February 5th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Looks like it has seen many winters.
February 5th, 2026  
