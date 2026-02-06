Sign up
Previous
Photo 4456
Mother
Found this amongst some photos I have. Since my computer is down I don't know if I have a copy that I might have already posted. I love her smile. Sort of cheating for 2026
6th February 2026
6th Feb 26
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Views
20
Comments
8
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
5th February 2026 2:19pm
Tags
mother
,
for2026
Mags
ace
I can see you favor her in looks. A lovely vintage photo of your mom.
February 6th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
What a precious portrait! You have a lot of her lovely features.
February 7th, 2026
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely ohoto😊
February 7th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very lovely.
February 7th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful lady and pearls
February 7th, 2026
Islandgirl
ace
Lovely portrait and keepsake of your mother!
February 7th, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Lovely!
February 7th, 2026
Paula Fontanini
ace
Beautiful portrait and a priceless keepsake!
February 7th, 2026
