Previous
Photo 4459
Found something new
I was in Portland picking up my computer (it is fixed). Saw these i didn't have time to get too close, and will go back another day. BUt thought they were cool and so no shape today.
9th February 2026
9th Feb 26
2
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Tags
scultpture
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Well, that's kind of interesting! We'll have to visit them when I come again.
February 10th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
This is so fun
February 10th, 2026
