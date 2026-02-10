Previous
Fort Williams by joansmor
Photo 4460

Fort Williams

These are the batteries built for World War II. My husband went to Fort Williams and from there was shipped out during WWII (My husband was 35 years my senior, least you think I am a hundred-year-old lady).
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Nice "old photo" style application- it really fits well with the subject.
February 11th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautifully presented
February 11th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Lovely edit.
February 11th, 2026  
