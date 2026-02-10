Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Photo 4460
Fort Williams
These are the batteries built for World War II. My husband went to Fort Williams and from there was shipped out during WWII (My husband was 35 years my senior, least you think I am a hundred-year-old lady).
10th February 2026
10th Feb 26
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Tags
fort
,
williams
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Nice "old photo" style application- it really fits well with the subject.
February 11th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautifully presented
February 11th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Lovely edit.
February 11th, 2026
