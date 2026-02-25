Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4475
My friend and my art
This is a drawing I made for my girlfriend, Tami. It is a view from her home. She was thrilled to have it.
25th February 2026
25th Feb 26
6
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4965
photos
185
followers
110
following
1226% complete
View this month »
4468
4469
4470
4471
4472
4473
4474
4475
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
6
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
friend
,
drawing
,
for2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
What a thoughtful gift!
February 26th, 2026
JackieR
ace
What a fabulous personal gift
February 26th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful !
February 26th, 2026
Islandgirl
ace
Wow nice work!
February 26th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely artwork
February 26th, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
You can see how much it means to her by her smile. I get compliments on mine whenever someone comes into my office.
February 26th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close