My friend and my art by joansmor
Photo 4475

My friend and my art

This is a drawing I made for my girlfriend, Tami. It is a view from her home. She was thrilled to have it.
25th February 2026 25th Feb 26

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
LManning (Laura) ace
What a thoughtful gift!
February 26th, 2026  
JackieR ace
What a fabulous personal gift
February 26th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful !
February 26th, 2026  
Islandgirl ace
Wow nice work!
February 26th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely artwork
February 26th, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
You can see how much it means to her by her smile. I get compliments on mine whenever someone comes into my office.
February 26th, 2026  
