Previous
The tower by joansmor
Photo 4476

The tower

I have had this picture for a couple of weeks. I need to remove some wires and figure out how to present it. It was a moody day, and I got the son just at the top of the tower.
26th February 2026 26th Feb 26

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1226% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kerry McCarthy ace
I get vertigo just thinking about climbing that ladder to the top!:) Nice shot!
February 27th, 2026  
Islandgirl ace
Nice lighting!
February 27th, 2026  
Paula Fontanini ace
Impressive tower and even more so with the lighting.
February 27th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact