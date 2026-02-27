Previous
THe Nubble in soon by joansmor
THe Nubble in soon

My new 365 friend suggested we go to the Nubble as she wanted a picture of it in the snow. I checked my pictures (of which there are many), and not one is in the snow. You can see Dori's Picture here. https://365project.org/dorim/365/2026-02-25
Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
