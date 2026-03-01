Sign up
Previous
Photo 4479
A view from Route 160
Wonderful view of the mountains. The family cemetery in front adds a little interest.
1st March 2026
1st Mar 26
3
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4969
photos
185
followers
110
following
1227% complete
View this month »
4472
4473
4474
4475
4476
4477
4478
4479
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
28th February 2026 12:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mountains
,
cemetery
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Very pretty- living up to their name (the White Mountains- or maybe I have that wrong).
March 2nd, 2026
Mags
ace
Amazing view!
March 2nd, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
@olivetreeann
No, you have it right
March 2nd, 2026
