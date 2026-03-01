Previous
A view from Route 160 by joansmor
A view from Route 160

Wonderful view of the mountains. The family cemetery in front adds a little interest.
1st March 2026 1st Mar 26

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Very pretty- living up to their name (the White Mountains- or maybe I have that wrong).
March 2nd, 2026  
Mags ace
Amazing view!
March 2nd, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
@olivetreeann No, you have it right
March 2nd, 2026  
