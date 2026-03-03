Sign up
Photo 4481
Photo 4481
Slap Edge Siding
My friend Dori noticed the Slap Edge siding on this house. I notice dthe cut out pine trees.
3rd March 2026
3rd Mar 26
5
2
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4971
photos
185
followers
110
following
1227% complete
4474
4475
4476
4477
4478
4479
4480
4481
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
26th February 2026 11:46am
Privacy
Public
Tags
house
Babs
ace
Nice editing, it looks fabulous on black. fav.
March 4th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
What a charming home.
March 4th, 2026
Mags
ace
Wonderful edit!
March 4th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
What a charming place and edit.
March 4th, 2026
Louise & Ken
ace
...and as I came up on this, I thought it might be yours! You've been developing your own style, Joan!
March 4th, 2026
