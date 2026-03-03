Previous
Slap Edge Siding by joansmor
Slap Edge Siding

My friend Dori noticed the Slap Edge siding on this house. I notice dthe cut out pine trees.
3rd March 2026 3rd Mar 26

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Babs
Nice editing, it looks fabulous on black. fav.
March 4th, 2026  
LManning (Laura)
What a charming home.
March 4th, 2026  
Mags
Wonderful edit!
March 4th, 2026  
Dorothy
What a charming place and edit.
March 4th, 2026  
Louise & Ken
...and as I came up on this, I thought it might be yours! You've been developing your own style, Joan!
March 4th, 2026  
