At the beach by joansmor
At the beach

It snowed last night, about 5 inches, but then the temperature rose to 53 °F, and lots of melting happened. The blue sky was a lovely sight.
4th March 2026 4th Mar 26

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
27% complete

KV ace
Interesting weather… beautiful & rugged coast.
March 5th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
You got warmer than us! Rain here off and on.
March 5th, 2026  
Mags ace
Beautiful snow capped rocks.
March 5th, 2026  
