Snowy Woods by joansmor
Photo 4483

Snowy Woods

Took this at the Wells reserve yesterday. I liked the shadows on the white snow.
5th March 2026 5th Mar 26

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1228% complete

Islandgirl ace
Nicely framed!
March 6th, 2026  
Oli Lindenskov
Beautiful photo😊
March 6th, 2026  
Mags ace
Lovely winter woods.
March 6th, 2026  
