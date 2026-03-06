Sign up
Previous
Photo 4484
Across the water
Took this on my photo ride on Wednesday. It was actually a warm day, though this looks very cold. It got up to about 50F.
6th March 2026
6th Mar 26
3
0
Joan Robillard
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Tags
beach
,
kennebunk
LManning (Laura)
ace
A wonderful range of blues.
March 7th, 2026
Islandgirl
ace
Cold capture!
March 7th, 2026
Mags
ace
Beautiful scene!
March 7th, 2026
