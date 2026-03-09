Sign up
Previous
Photo 4487
Laudholm Farm
This is the farm at the Wells Reserve. They hold festivals here, have education programs, lectures, walks, and all sorts of interesting things.
9th March 2026
9th Mar 26
2
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
4th March 2026 1:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
farm
,
laudholm
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful winter scene!
March 10th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous shot with a great sense of scale
March 10th, 2026
