Previous
Photo 4488
To trying to help me with my drawing
Her paw is on my hand, and the top of the pen is in her mouth. I decided to do something else for a while.
10th March 2026
10th Mar 26
7
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
JackieR
ace
Oh Two, you clever cat!!
March 10th, 2026
Islandgirl
ace
Too funny!
March 10th, 2026
Frances Tackaberry
ace
Too cute! She wants your attention.
March 10th, 2026
Mags
ace
LOL! That's so sweet!
March 11th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Cats will be cats! Very cute.
March 11th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awe such a good helper
March 11th, 2026
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Big help.
March 11th, 2026
