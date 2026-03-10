Previous
To trying to help me with my drawing by joansmor
To trying to help me with my drawing

Her paw is on my hand, and the top of the pen is in her mouth. I decided to do something else for a while.
Joan Robillard

@joansmor
JackieR ace
Oh Two, you clever cat!!
March 10th, 2026  
Islandgirl ace
Too funny!
March 10th, 2026  
Frances Tackaberry ace
Too cute! She wants your attention.
March 10th, 2026  
Mags ace
LOL! That's so sweet!
March 11th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Cats will be cats! Very cute.
March 11th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awe such a good helper
March 11th, 2026  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Big help.
March 11th, 2026  
