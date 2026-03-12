Previous
In a line by joansmor
Photo 4490

In a line

Like these Canadian Geese walking in a line across the snow-covered golf course.
12th March 2026 12th Mar 26

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1230% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
Lovely capture!
March 13th, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
Very sweet
March 13th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact