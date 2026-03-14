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Previous
Photo 4492
Kitchen Frog
Bought this for some bit of color in my kitchen. Another good title would have been -The eyes have it.
14th March 2026
14th Mar 26
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Joan Robillard
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@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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Mags
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Oh what a cute planter!
March 14th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
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This is so cute.
March 14th, 2026
Oli Lindenskov
So cute👍😊
March 15th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
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eye eye!
March 15th, 2026
Carole Sandford
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So cute!
March 15th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Aaw ! he does look happy !
March 15th, 2026
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