Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4493
Jane
I am practicing portrait captures as a friend has asked me to take some at her party.
15th March 2026
15th Mar 26
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
4983
photos
184
followers
111
following
1230% complete
View this month »
4486
4487
4488
4489
4490
4491
4492
4493
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jane
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely lady
March 15th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
Lucky you. I find it really rewarding to take portraits of people at a party having a good time…..lots of smiles.
March 15th, 2026
Beverley
ace
beautiful portrait... what a special time you'll have... before & after
March 15th, 2026
Betsey
ace
Wonderful result!
March 16th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close