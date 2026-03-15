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Jane by joansmor
Photo 4493

Jane

I am practicing portrait captures as a friend has asked me to take some at her party.
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely lady
March 15th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
Lucky you. I find it really rewarding to take portraits of people at a party having a good time…..lots of smiles.
March 15th, 2026  
Beverley ace
beautiful portrait... what a special time you'll have... before & after
March 15th, 2026  
Betsey ace
Wonderful result!
March 16th, 2026  
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