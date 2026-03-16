Previous
Another cottage going up by joansmor
Photo 4494

Another cottage going up

I don't mean built, I mean raised. Trying to beat the storm tides. Think it is only a temporary fix. I just hope I don't live to see this fail.
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
1231% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Great photo😊
March 17th, 2026  
JackieR ace
It does look precarious Joan
March 17th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ! so scary !
March 17th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact