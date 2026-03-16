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Previous
Photo 4494
Another cottage going up
I don't mean built, I mean raised. Trying to beat the storm tides. Think it is only a temporary fix. I just hope I don't live to see this fail.
16th March 2026
16th Mar 26
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Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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Photo Details
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11
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3
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1
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365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
4th March 2026 1:38pm
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beach
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cottage
Oli Lindenskov
Great photo😊
March 17th, 2026
JackieR
ace
It does look precarious Joan
March 17th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Ooh ! so scary !
March 17th, 2026
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