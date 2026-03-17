Previous
Frozen Ocean Spray by joansmor
Photo 4495

Frozen Ocean Spray

When we get seriously cold weather, the ocean spray can freeze on the rocks. The lower portion is covered in water at high tide, so any ice on it melts.
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
1231% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Wow! That's amazing!
March 17th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact