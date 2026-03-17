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Photo 4495
Frozen Ocean Spray
When we get seriously cold weather, the ocean spray can freeze on the rocks. The lower portion is covered in water at high tide, so any ice on it melts.
17th March 2026
17th Mar 26
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Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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365
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iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
9th February 2026 3:24pm
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Mags
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Wow! That's amazing!
March 17th, 2026
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