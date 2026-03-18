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Out for a ride by joansmor
Photo 4496

Out for a ride

Wonder what it would be like to ride a sled down this hill. Took a ride up to West Newfield to see @dorim. Stopped the car in the road to get this picture. No traffic, thank goodness.
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Good shot and edit
March 18th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very artistic
March 19th, 2026  
Islandgirl ace
Great shot!
March 19th, 2026  
Faye Turner
Lovely
March 19th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super pov and a great view !
March 19th, 2026  
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