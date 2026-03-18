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Previous
Photo 4496
Out for a ride
Wonder what it would be like to ride a sled down this hill. Took a ride up to West Newfield to see
@dorim
. Stopped the car in the road to get this picture. No traffic, thank goodness.
18th March 2026
18th Mar 26
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Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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hill
Judith Johnson
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Good shot and edit
March 18th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very artistic
March 19th, 2026
Islandgirl
ace
Great shot!
March 19th, 2026
Faye Turner
Lovely
March 19th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Super pov and a great view !
March 19th, 2026
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