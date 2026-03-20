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Previous
Photo 4498
Line dancing
I am home from the party. I gave up after a couple of hours. I just can't do late nights anymore. This is a photo I took of some line dancing. Just a quick exit to bring in some light.
20th March 2026
20th Mar 26
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Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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dancing
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Lynne
Looks like fun.
March 21st, 2026
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