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Photo 4499
The syrup is flowing
It is Maine Sunday Weekend, and Jane and I had to have our Maple ice cream. This is a shot from there with all the tubes running the sap to the sugar house.
21st March 2026
21st Mar 26
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Joan Robillard
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@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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maple
Betsey
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How fabulous! Spring is here when the sap starts flowing!!!
March 22nd, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Wonderful ! fav
March 22nd, 2026
Carole Sandford
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Lovely!
March 22nd, 2026
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