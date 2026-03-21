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The syrup is flowing by joansmor
Photo 4499

The syrup is flowing

It is Maine Sunday Weekend, and Jane and I had to have our Maple ice cream. This is a shot from there with all the tubes running the sap to the sugar house.
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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Betsey ace
How fabulous! Spring is here when the sap starts flowing!!!
March 22nd, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful ! fav
March 22nd, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely!
March 22nd, 2026  
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