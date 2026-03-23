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Old faithful by joansmor
Photo 4501

Old faithful

I thought I posted this last night. I started to do it. Oh well, here it is. A cottage at the beach in Kennebunk. Loved the large flag catching the wind.
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely edit ! fav
March 24th, 2026  
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