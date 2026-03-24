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Previous
Photo 4502
Spring is creeping in on tiny steps
The ice in the lakes is deteriorating. Looks good in pictures as long as you don't go out on it. Lots of stories of people and cars going into the water. Not considering the ice melts differently, not evenly.
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
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Joan Robillard
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@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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365
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iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
18th March 2026 2:16pm
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