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Spring is creeping in on tiny steps by joansmor
Photo 4502

Spring is creeping in on tiny steps

The ice in the lakes is deteriorating. Looks good in pictures as long as you don't go out on it. Lots of stories of people and cars going into the water. Not considering the ice melts differently, not evenly.
24th March 2026 24th Mar 26

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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