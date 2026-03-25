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Previous
Photo 4503
Old Mill
This old lumber mill has appeared in my project before. It made a wonderful posting then. But it is getting to a point of very sad disrepair.
25th March 2026
25th Mar 26
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Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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Photo Details
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12
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6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
18th March 2026 11:50am
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mill
Judith Johnson
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Lovely shot, suits black and white
March 26th, 2026
Chris Cook
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Cool edit.
March 26th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Such a wonderful capture - love the "higgle-de-piggily" of buildings , dilapidated over the years , with great reflections in the water, Great monotones with a hint of the red in the rusty roof - Fabulous and a fav Joan
March 26th, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
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Definitely in a sorry state of affairs. I wonder how long before the water washes some of it away. good choice of effects on this one.
March 26th, 2026
Mags
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In a sad state but made for a marvelous shot!
March 26th, 2026
Islandgirl
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Very nice in b&w!
March 26th, 2026
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