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Old Mill by joansmor
Photo 4503

Old Mill

This old lumber mill has appeared in my project before. It made a wonderful posting then. But it is getting to a point of very sad disrepair.
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Lovely shot, suits black and white
March 26th, 2026  
Chris Cook ace
Cool edit.
March 26th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a wonderful capture - love the "higgle-de-piggily" of buildings , dilapidated over the years , with great reflections in the water, Great monotones with a hint of the red in the rusty roof - Fabulous and a fav Joan
March 26th, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Definitely in a sorry state of affairs. I wonder how long before the water washes some of it away. good choice of effects on this one.
March 26th, 2026  
Mags ace
In a sad state but made for a marvelous shot!
March 26th, 2026  
Islandgirl ace
Very nice in b&w!
March 26th, 2026  
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